Russian Ka-52M helicopters destroy Ukrainian manpower, equipment in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Crews of Russian Ka-52M attack/reconnaissance helicopters destroyed Ukrainian armor and manpower in air strikes in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Crews of Ka-52M army aviation helicopters operating in a combined tactical group delivered a strike by air-launched missiles against enemy armor and manpower in a border area of the Kursk Region. In accomplishing their combat objective, the army aviation pilots launched missiles at coordinates transmitted by an air observer, using a nose-up maneuver and destroying the Ukrainian armor. The forward air controller confirmed the target destruction," it said.

After the strike, the army aviation crews performed a missile-evasion maneuver at an ultra-low altitude by firing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy surface-to-air missiles, the ministry reported.