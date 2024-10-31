Zelensky’s request for US Tomahawk missiles irks Washington — Lavrov

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Washington was less than thrilled about Vladimir Zelensky’s request for Tomahawk missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"We know that his request for Tomahawks irked Washington. Therefore, I think, they understand perfectly well who they are dealing with," Russia’s top diplomat said. "I am confident that for the sake of US security and the American people, to keep them out of harm's way, they will put him [Zelensky] in his place every time he tries to drag the United States into a war against Russia," Lavrov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov opined that with his "peace plans," Zelensky was trying to drag Western countries deeper into the war as soon as possible as he commented on Kiev’s calls for US Tomahawk long-range missiles.