Comprehensive partnership with Iran to be signed soon — Lavrov

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran will be finalized in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at the plenary session of the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"The upcoming conclusion of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will significantly strengthen Russian-Iranian relations. As I mentioned, the treaty is in preparation for signing in the near future," Russia’s top diplomat stated.

According to him, the treaty will outline the parties' commitment to closer cooperation in the areas of defense and in the interests of peace and security both regionally and globally.

Moreover, on October 23, during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, that the agreement would be concluded soon. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali previously indicated that the document would be signed during a separate visit by the Iranian president to Russia.