Battlegroup North’s flamethrower hits Ukrainian manpower near Kharkov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A heavy flamethrower system of Russia’s battle group North has hit a concentration of Ukrainian manpower in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry has said.

"In the course of reconnaissance activities by servicemen of the battle group North in the area of Volchansk, the Kharkov Region, a concentration of Ukrainian manpower in a shelter was detected. After analysis of the intelligence received, a decision was made to open fire on the enemy. The Ukrainian militants in the shelter were destroyed by a heavy flamethrower system," the Defense Ministry said. A video of the strike has been released.

The ministry added that the accuracy of the strike with thermobaric munitions on the shelters of Ukrainian manpower was confirmed by data recorders. Reconnaissance drones guided artillery fire.

The Defense Ministry said the tactical and technical characteristics of MLRSs allowed for coping with a wide range of tasks, including counter-battery warfare at distances of up to 36 kilometers. After strikes, the crews promptly change positions. The launchers are reloaded and moved to waiting areas.