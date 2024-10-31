Ending Ukrainian conflict in draw won't ensure everyone's interests — Lavrov

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. The scenario of ending the conflict in Ukraine in a draw is unlikely to reliably ensure the interests of all sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The draw, it seems to me, slightly fails to convey the need to reliably ensure the interests of each side, including on a continental scale. And the reasons for this are well known to us - Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] today mentioned the measures taken by the Kiev regime after the coup d’etat to eradicate the Russian language in all spheres of life," the minister said at a press conference following the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West has realized that it is necessary to try to negotiate a "draw" in the Ukrainian conflict.