Berdyansk attack: three injured, schools temporarily closed

MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. Three individuals have been injured in a significant Ukrainian attack on Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region, according to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky.

"The city’s port came under a large-scale attack, presumably involving kamikaze drones. Three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity," the official stated on Telegram.

The region’s Health Ministry confirmed that their lives are not at risk.

Balitsky noted that the assailants utilized munitions heavily packed with explosives during the attack. "There were no students present in schools, as they are currently on a vacation week. Additionally, a decision has been made to suspend operations at kindergartens and social establishments amid the ongoing threat until the situation stabilizes," he said.