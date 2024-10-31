MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. French mercenary Maxime Roger Henri Barrat has been identified as the individual responsible for transporting the internal organs of Ukrainian soldiers to Europe, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the Kharkov Region’s civilian-military administration, stated at a news briefing.

Earlier, Lisnyak indicated that Barrat is a subject of a criminal investigation concerning the rape of a female civilian in the Kharkov Region.

"Former French counterintelligence officer Nicolas Cinquini, who is actively collecting and disseminating information on French citizens fighting alongside Ukraine, has presented his analysis," the official noted. "In his publication, Cinquini highlights the involvement of Maxime Roger Henri Barrat, who is under investigation by the civilian-military administration’s department of the interior in connection with the crime against a female civilian from the village of Glubokoye in the Kharkov Region. Barrat is also implicated in the transportation of internal organs from his slain comrades," Lisnyak stated.

He added that Cinquini has published portions of an employment contract between the Polish Sabinex company and a courier tasked with delivering biological materials from the front lines to Poland. Additionally, Cinquini has provided the civilian-military administration with a video recording of a conversation between his informant and a recruiter for such couriers, showcasing a job interview for the position of biomaterials runner from the combat zone to Warsaw.

"Importantly, the recruitment took place in a hospital in the Sumy Region, from where Ukraine launched its offensive on the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024," the official specified.