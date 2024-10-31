Kremlin refrains from commenting on hijab ban in schools

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. It is up to regional authorities to decide whether wearing hijabs in schools can be allowed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Each region has its own mandate, while we are not taking part in discussing this," he said, commenting on the ban on wearing hijabs and niqabs implemented in the Vladimir Region, which drew criticism from Chechnya.

In a decree on October 22, the Education and Youth Policy Ministry of central Russia’s Vladimir Region banned wearing attire or veils as religious symbols at local comprehensive schools.

Reports on October 29 indicated that State Duma members representing Chechnya and the Vladimir Region agreed to join efforts to lift the ban.