MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is "quite nervous" due to unfavorable developments on the battlefield, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"The situation on the front lines is clear and obvious; everyone in our country can see it, and Western nations are also noting how events are unfolding," he remarked.

Peskov emphasized that "current trends are making the Kiev regime quite anxious." He suggested that this anxiety is why Vladimir Zelensky has called on the United States to supply Kiev with Tomahawk long-range missiles, as reported by Western media outlets.

He added that Zelensky’s push to legitimize Western involvement in military operations is another factor at play. "Evidently, all the ‘peace plans’ and ‘victory plans’—whether classified or not—are essentially attempts by Kiev to draw Western countries deeper into the conflict and legitimize that involvement," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "This is the ultimate goal of these maneuvers, and that is how we perceive it," he concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky criticized Western media for allegedly disclosing confidential information regarding Ukraine's request for US-made Tomahawk missiles. The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the classified portion of Zelensky’s plan proposed the acquisition of Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of approximately 2,400 km. According to the newspaper, US officials described the request as totally unfeasible. Additionally, Zelensky was unsuccessful in persuading Washington to authorize strikes inside Russia using Western weapons, the report added.