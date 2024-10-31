DONETSK, October 31. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana in the southwest of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will worsen the Ukrainian army’s logistics in Velikaya Novosyolka where the Kiev forces have created a powerful stronghold, defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"With the advance in Yasnaya Polyana, the logistics of the enemy’s battlegroup East of Velikaya Novosyolka where they [the Ukrainian military] have set up a powerful fortified area will be cut off," the defense circles said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on October 31 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic.