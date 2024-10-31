Russian troops liberate Yasnaya Polyana community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active and decisive actions," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 55 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 55 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy howitzers in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 112th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 55 personnel, two motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 610 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 610 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made counterbattery radar stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th and 116th mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka and Golubovka in the Kharkov Region. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 28th and 44th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 610 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, a 105mm M119 artillery gun and two AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations of US manufacture and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 810 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 810 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 33rd, 54th and 72nd mechanized, 46th airmobile, 79th air assault, 10th mountain assault and 18th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Annovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Dalneye, Romanovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, Seversk and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 810 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles, a 155mm M777 howitzer and two 105mm M119 artillery guns of US manufacture, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, an Israeli-made ieMHR air defense radar and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 565 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 565 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored vehicles and six artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry, 93rd, 100th and 151st mechanized, 25th airborne, 35th marine infantry and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Dzerzhinsk, Kurakhovka, Zarya, Krasnoye and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 11 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 565 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup East units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry and 152nd jaeger brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka and Razdolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by units of the 37th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 121st, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Belozerka, Kazatskoye and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 95 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 95 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure, ammunition, fuel and lubricants depots and massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 135 areas, it specified.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,945 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,927 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,482 multiple rocket launchers, 17,059 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,781 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.