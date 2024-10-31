Russia-North Korea agreements should not alarm anyone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea encompasses cooperation in all areas, which should neither frighten nor concern anyone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We remain committed to the treaty we signed and to our interests in developing relations with our neighbor across all sectors. This should not frighten or concern anyone. It is the sovereign right of both North Korea and Russia to foster relations as neighboring states," Peskov stated in response to questions about whether Russia was assisting North Korea with missile technology.

Peskov refrained from commenting on the recent missile launch by North Korea, specifically not confirming whether Russia provided any technological assistance to its North Korean partners. "I have no such information; this is specialized knowledge. You should probably inquire with the Defense Ministry," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the missile launched by North Korea flew for a record 86 minutes, reaching an altitude of over 7,000 kilometers. It traveled a distance of 1,000 kilometers and fell approximately 200 kilometers west of the Japanese island of Okushiri, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese authorities are continuing to analyze the data, including whether the missile represents a new type. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi indicated that the range of the intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea could exceed 15,000 kilometers, depending on the launch trajectory and warhead weight.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated at the test site that the country would maintain its course of strengthening its nuclear capabilities.