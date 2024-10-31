West still tries to digitally interfere in Russia's affairs — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Western countries continue their attempts to maliciously interfere in Russia's digital space in order to damage its critical infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video greeting to the participants of the Digital International Relations 2024 conference taking place at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The minister noted that modern technologies, while opening up additional opportunities, "also give rise to considerable risks."

"They are evident in the growing number of attempts to maliciously interfere in the digital space of our country, cyber attacks aimed at damaging critical infrastructure, as well as the spread of disinformation with the aim of information and psychological impact on the population. The main source of such challenges is the collective West, which has set itself the goal of maintaining its permissiveness in the international information space," Lavrov emphasized.