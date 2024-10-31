MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The OSCE Secretariat is convinced that the Moldovan authorities will again resort to violations in the second round of the presidential election to ensure Maia Sandu's victory, according to a report from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

The foreign intelligence agency stated that during the first round of voting, the Moldovan authorities extensively utilized administrative resources to "correctly count the votes." "The leadership of the OSCE Secretariat believes that the Moldovan authorities will employ similar tactics during the second round of the presidential election on November 3. Their aim is to secure the victory of incumbent President Maia Sandu," the SVR press bureau highlighted.

The report further indicated that the OSCE structures do not plan to publicize the numerous violations observed, neither after the first round nor after the second round of voting.

The SVR informed that "the leadership of the OSCE Secretariat informally recognizes the unprecedented level of violations committed by the authorities during the first round of the presidential elections in Moldova and the referendum on the country's European integration, held on October 20, 2024." This is evidenced by the information coming to Vienna from numerous foreign observers, including those representing OSCE structures, the press bureau added.

"Among the most egregious violations in the OSCE Secretariat is the widespread use of administrative resources by the authorities. In particular, Chisinau, under the threat of drastic cuts in funding, demanded that local administrations ensure the results of the citizens' will as desired by the central authorities. The Central Election Commission instructed the district election commissions to ensure the 'correct' vote count, including adjusting the precinct commission protocols. At polling stations for the Moldovan diaspora in European countries, there was no independent control over the voting process and no reliable data on the number of voters," the press bureau said.

According to the Russian foreign intelligence agency, "the OSCE headquarters recognizes that neither after the first nor after the second round of voting the structures of the organization do not intend to make public the facts of numerous violations." "The leading Western countries, primarily the United States, which has a decisive influence on the OSCE's activities, insist on it. This is due to the fact that Washington and its allies are interested in Sandu's re-election for a second term and the continuation of Chisinau's course of forced rapprochement with the EU and NATO. As the saying goes, the end justifies the means," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.