Apartment building damaged by gas blast in Russia’s North Caucasus

CHERKESSK, October 31. /TASS/. A gas blast rocked an apartment building in Russia’s North Caucasus city of Cherkessk, damaging its upper floors, first responders in Russia’s region of Karachay-Circassia said.

"According to preliminary information, a gas blast occurred on upper floors of an apartment building. It caused destruction in apartments on the two upper floors," the source said.

Later, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry department in the region said one person was killed.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the building, the department said on Telegram.

"In all, 67 people and 22 pieces of special hardware are taking part in the relief effort," the authorities said.

A TASS correspondent reported from the site that police cars and ambulance vehicles are seen near the building. The area has been cordoned off.