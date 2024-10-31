MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen in the Kursk area over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 28,600 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

Military investigators launched a criminal investigation against Robert Wertman, an American mercenary, who infiltrated the Kursk Region as part of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled four enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- The Russian Armed Forces thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to break through the border in the area of Novy Put.

- Russian tactical aircraft and artillery hit clusters of manpower and equipment of 14 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Operational/tactical aircraft and missile forces hit amassment areas and enemy reserves in the Sumy Region.

- The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces is ongoing.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 servicemen, four armored vehicles, eight artillery pieces, four mortars, an Israeli-made RADA multifunctional radar station, as well as nine motor vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 28,600 servicemen, 180 tanks, 101 infantry fighting vehicles, 106 armored personnel carriers, 1,059 armored combat vehicles, 768 motor vehicles, 248 artillery pieces, 40 multiple rocket launchers, including eleven HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.

The case against the US mercenary

- The agency added that he is suspected of committing a number of grave and especially grave crimes.

Marines at work

- Marines of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in the borderline Kursk Region. The Russian Defense Ministry released the footage.

- The Ministry emphasized that the active efforts of the marines ensure that the enemy suffers losses and retreats on a daily basis.