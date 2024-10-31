{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack targets Berdyansk port, key details uncovered

According to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity
© Nikolay Trishin/TASS

MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces launched an attack on Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov using kamikaze drones, according to a statement from the municipal administration via Telegram, citing preliminary information.

TASS has compiled key facts regarding the incident.

Details of the Berdyansk attack

- Ukrainian forces attacked the port of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region earlier this morning with what are believed to be kamikaze drones.

- Air defenses have been activated in response to the attack.

- All emergency services are currently engaged at the scene.

- Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects, and Support for Veterans, stated that the attack involved at least six drones.

- Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that the assailants used munitions heavily packed with explosives during the assault.

- Following the attack, operations at kindergartens and social establishments in the city have been suspended. Balitsky confirmed that there were no students present in schools, as they are currently on vacation.

- According to Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Further attacks on Russian regions

- Russian air defenses shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the Defense Ministry.

- Among these, eight drones were intercepted over the Rostov Region, five over the Kursk Region, three over the Volgograd Region, and two over the Bryansk Region. Additionally, one drone was shot down over Belgorod, one over Voronezh, and one over the waters of the Black Sea.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
General Staff reports challenges for Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk area
Sergey Dobryak, the head of the Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk Military Administration, announced on October 30 that the town would be sealed off from entry and exit to various neighborhoods and streets
Read more
Capture of Kruglyakovka in Kharkov Region blocks vital supply route for Ukraine — official
The Russian Defense Ministry reported about the liberation of the settlement on October 30
Read more
Kiev blasts Western media’s negative coverage of request for Tomahawk missiles — Politico
According to the report, US officials described this idea as "totally unfeasible"
Read more
Ukrainian court involves Zelensky in lawsuit on scheduling presidential elections
According to Dubinsky, the court also rejected the Verkhovna Rada’s request to close the case due to the "political nature of the dispute."
Read more
Musk says Trump’s potential second term to be 'the most fun' for US
The next presidential elections in the United States will be held on November 5
Read more
Russian nonprofit organization to sue FBI for spreading false claims about it
The Dialog ANO said it was ready to work with any countries and organizations
Read more
Georgian Interior Ministry detains two people for mass ballot stuffing on election day
The Georgian Central Election Commission had to annul the election results at the polling station due to the incident
Read more
Range of North Korea-launched missile may exceed 15,000 kilometers — Japanese cabinet
Secretary General Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated Tokyo's position that North Korea's missile launches "threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the entire world community"
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes Zelensky's dependence on Western aid
Dmitry Marchenko said that Vladimir Zelensky and his inner circle fail to recognize that the West pursues its own interests, particularly regarding the Ukrainian president’s "victory plan"
Read more
US authorizes energy transactions for Russian banks
Energy-related transactions are understood as all the transactions related to production, refining, processing, transportation and purchase of oil
Read more
Ukrainian army leaves most positions in Gornyak near Krasnoarmeysk — security forces
The enemy has left most positions in Gornyak
Read more
Next US president must strive for swiftest truce in Ukraine — Vucic
According to the Serbian leader, ending the fighting would be in the "very best interest of the West"
Read more
Israeli warplanes attacked Hezbollah sites in Baalbek, Nabatieh — IDF
According to military, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians
Read more
Detention of Russian journalists in US unacceptable — Kremlin
"This treatment of journalists does not reflect well on the US authorities, especially given that all formalities, procedures, and entry permits were completed," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Russian forces liberate three communities in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian counterattack and inflicted roughly 125 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Radiation levels in Sea of Japan remain normal after Fukushima-1 water discharge
Experts continue to scan Pacific fish for Cesium-137 and Strontium-190
Read more
Putin plans to discusses rural development with government
The Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut and the Governor of the Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko will make a report
Read more
Kremlin dismisses rumors on halting attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities as fake news
"Today, many fakes circulate that have no relation to reality. Even the most respected outlets do not hesitate to publish such fabrications," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Time is on Russia's side in Ukraine conflict — chief of Hungarian prime minister's office
Gergely Gulyas reiterated that Hungary was calling on the parties to the conflict to stop hostilities and negotiate
Read more
IOC chief Bach politicizes Olympic Movement — Russia’s Zakharova
Maria Zakharova reminded the IOC president that with its special military operation, Russia "came to the rescue of peaceful citizens following the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine"
Read more
Norway actively militarizing against Russia, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova highlighted that the Norwegian Armed Forces are undergoing rapid modernization and that the military budget is significantly increasing
Read more
Press review: Russia preps for NATO aid in Ukraine and Georgia's vote may not shift policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 28th
Read more
Defense official warns Iran to retaliate with 'devastating strike' against Israel soon
On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces said it had struck military sites inside Iran in response to "numerous continuous attacks"
Read more
Putin gives helicopter to Zimbabwean president as gift
Putin and Mnangagwa had earlier held a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg
Read more
Lebanon hopes for ceasefire 'in coming hours or days' — premier
According to Najib Mikati, he had just held a phone conversation with US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein
Read more
Central Bank chief says period of tight monetary policy new for Russian economy
The regulator raised its key rate by 2 percentage points to a record level of 21% per annum at its meeting of the board of directors on October 25
Read more
Russia, DPRK sign agreement on cooperation in digital sphere
After the ceremony, a working meeting was held to discuss its implementation
Read more
Moscow bars over 130 Australians from entering Russia — Foreign Ministry
The decision was made "in response to the Australian government's politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, imposed as part of the Russophobic campaign of the ‘collective West’"
Read more
Apartment building damaged by gas blast in Russia’s North Caucasus
According to the report, 50 people were evacuated from the building
Read more
Early settlement of Ukrainian conflict does not serve EU interests — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "continues to make profit on the deaths of Ukrainians and the destruction of Ukraine"
Read more
Russia’s GDP growth totals 4% in 9M — ministry
According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s estimate, GDP growth went up to 2.9% in September 2024 from 2.4% in August
Read more
US, allies discuss response options for alleged relocation of DPRK troops to Russia
Austin pointed out "unprecedented level of direct military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK," adding that this topic was discussed during the meeting
Read more
Hungary's counterintelligence foils attempt to send weapons to Ukraine
Gergely Gulyas confirmed a report by the Magyar Nemzet newspaper that agents of foreign intelligence agencies were trying to arrange for a delivery of weapons from Hungary to the Ukrainian army
Read more
Kiev regime attacks port of Berdyansk, presumably using kamikaze drones — city authorities
Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans, said the attack involved at least six drones
Read more
Zelensky advises Ukrainian troops to retreat when heavily outnumbered
"We must save our soldiers and protect our people," the Ukrainian president emphasized
Read more
Retaliation against Kiev's strike on special forces university was prompt — Kadyrov
The Russian Defense Ministry's Air Force hit the unmanned systems control center of the General Staff in Kiev with two Geran drones
Read more
Press review: Putin highlights GDP growth while the Russian military claims top rank
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 29th
Read more
Ukraine's withdrawal to 1991 borders unrealistic — retired SBU colonel
On October 18, President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Ukraine's borders will be influenced by various factors after the conflict ends, but Kiev will not legally recognize any territorial losses
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about new US sanctions against Russia
Almost 400 companies from Russia and a number of other countries have been blacklisted
Read more
At least 50 people killed in Valencia, Spain due to flooding — newspaper
The storm has caused widespread problems across Spain, disrupting rail service and leading to canceled flights
Read more
Ukraine admits number of deserted soldiers from Armed Forces of Ukraine surpasses 100,000
Earlier, military lawyer from the Center for Support of Veterans and Their Families Roman Likhachev said that more than 100,000 servicemen had voluntarily left their units
Read more
West's demonization of Russia-North Korea relations unfounded — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, those who are intent on peaceful interaction with Russia have nothing to worry about
Read more
Repelling counterattacks, striking reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the Ukrainian military lost more than 27,950 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Read more
Musk predicts 'crushing victory' for Trump following early voting results
The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Berdyansk attack: three injured, schools temporarily closed
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the assailants utilized munitions heavily packed with explosives during the attack
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 97.05 rubles for October 31
The official yuan rate is fixed at 13.59 rubles, remaining almost flat
Read more
Zelensky complains many countries believe he ‘wants too much’
The Ukrainian President has repeatedly complained that Kiev does not receive all aid that it requests from its Western partners and that too much time passes between the approval of new military aid packages and their actual delivery to the Ukrainian forces
Read more
London supplies arms to Kiev via Black sea route — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the UK "clearly does not seek a resolution to the conflict and is making every effort to prolong it, thereby extending the suffering of the Ukrainian people"
Read more
Press review: Russia strengthens nuclear triad while Ukraine awaits US strike approval
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 30th
Read more
Russian forces liberate two communities in Donbass region, Kharkov area over past day
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Selidovo in the DPR and battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kruglyakovka in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Ukrainian authorities to close Krasnoarmeysk for entry, exit for defense purposes
Head of the city’s military administration Sergey Dobryak specified that 11,900 residents remained in the city
Read more
US base in east Syria comes under shelling attack — TV
Details of the incident are unknown at this point
Read more
Former Ukrainian PM sees attack on Kursk Region as US test of chances of invading Russia
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that Washington was not worried about Ukrainian casualties when it sought to get a feel of how well Russia can defend its borders
Read more
Russia to achieve all special op goals, to ensure its security — top diplomat
"The collective West, led by the United States, has increased tenfold its efforts to systematically deter Russia, to unleash a full-scale hybrid war against our country, to inflict a so-called strategic defeat on it," Sergey Lavrov noted
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
South Korea, US to hold drills in response to DPRK missile launch
Seoul has not yet disclosed the information on the altitude of the flight
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Top Russian diplomat to attend Eurasian security conference in Minsk
According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the aim of the conference "is to have a frank and inclusive discussion"
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry shows footage of Sineva, Yars missile launches
The Sineva was launched from the Barents Sea and Yars from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome
Read more
US Department of Commerce introduces export restrictions against 40 entities
As US authorities said, the entities acted against the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States
Read more
Russian Su-35 fighters cover aircraft in air strikes on Ukrainian army in Kursk area
One of the fighter jets uncovered enemy air defense sites by its weapons suite
Read more
Ukrainian General Staff building damaged in Kiev — ex-lawmaker
The air alert declared in Kiev overnight to Wednesday lasted about two hours
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack targets Berdyansk port, key details uncovered
According to Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity
Read more
Ukrainian general criticizes incursion into Kursk Region
Dmitry Marchenko also recognized that the Russian Armed Forces were gradually ousting the Ukrainian forces from the region
Read more
Slovak prime minister looks forward to attending Moscow’s Victory Day Parade in 2025
Robert Fico emphasized that he has consistently paid tribute to the bravery of Soviet soldiers, particularly during celebrations of the Slovak National Uprising and the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s Carpathian-Dukla offensive earlier this year
Read more
Authorities flee Kupyansk in Kharkov Region as Russian forces close in
According to Vitaly Ganchev, his administration is keeping a close eye on the developments and is in touch with soldiers fighting in the Kupyansk area
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy camouflaged enemy armored vehicle — Defense Ministry
The attacks were carried out in pairs at low altitudes
Read more
West still tries to digitally interfere in Russia's affairs — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that modern technologies, while opening up additional opportunities, "also give rise to considerable risks"
Read more
Case against Ukrainian servicemen, enemy losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled eight enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Daryino, Nizhny Klin, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo
Read more
Death toll from gas blast in Russia’s Cherkessk rises to two — emergency official
Four people have been hospitalized, Rashid Temrezon, the republic’s head, said
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
Kiev announces new plan for second settlement conference
According to Vladimir Zelensky's press secretary Sergey Nikiforov, a three-point plan is being prepared
Read more
OSCE aware of Sandu's resource use for victory, stays silent — foreign intel agency
"The leadership of the OSCE Secretariat believes that the Moldovan authorities will employ similar tactics during the second round of the presidential election on November 3," the SVR press bureau highlighted
Read more
DPRK fires ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
The launch was also reported by the Defense Ministry of Japan
Read more
Death toll of floods in Valencia grows to 92
The storm caused numerous incidents and is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the country’s history
Read more
Decisions to seize Russian property made on claims of six Ukrainian companies
The court determined on October 29 that the decision on confidentiality would be made after the defendant informs about its intentions
Read more
UN General Assembly again calls on US to lift sanctions on Cuba
The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of US property on the island, after which it announced a trade and economic embargo
Read more
Russia may achieve all its goals in Ukraine in 2025 — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian troops "are desperately trying to hold the line in the country’s east but are losing ground"
Read more
DPRK confirms it carried out a 'very crucial' intercontinental missile test — KCNA
Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the launch, delivered a speech on the site
Read more
Kazachok landing module of ExoMars-2022 mission returns to Russia — Roscosmos
The joint Russian-European ExoMars project included two phases - the ExoMars-TGO orbital probe equipped with Russian and foreign research instruments meant to study the atmosphere of Mars, as well as the Kazachok descent module and the Rosalind Franklin rover
Read more
West imposes its ultra-liberal agenda on Georgia with threats — Russian MFA
"People are being subjugated and forced to do certain things at gunpoint," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
China urges US to recognize serious consequences of weapons supplies to Taiwan
According to Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang, "the US is exploiting Taiwan to bolster its own defense industry"
Read more
Google's fines to Russian government could soon exceed company’s value — experts
According to lawyer Ivan Morozov, Google's fines to the Russian government for administrative violations had reached 2 undecillion rubles
Read more
Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine Russia's legitimate military target — Kremlin
Earlier, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the company was opening a plant in Ukraine specializing in the repair and production of armored vehicles
Read more
Slovak PM says Zelensky’s peace plan not peaceful at all
Rather than trying to promote peace negotiations, Kiev suggests deploying nuclear weapons on its territory and requests deliveries of long-range weapons to conduct strikes deep into Russia, Robert Fico said
Read more
Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.4% YOY in 9M 2024 — statistics
The turnover had an uptick by 7.7% in annual terms to 305.9 bln rubles ($3.15 bln) this September, the statistical agency reported
Read more
Iraq interested in BRICS, too early to talk about it joining the association
According to ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev, when the US learns that Iraq has begun practical steps to join the association, they will try to prevent this
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Russia's liberation of Selidovo in DPR
According to the report, enemy defenses in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the line of engagement collapsed after Ukraine lost the locality
Read more
Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacks 'vital target' in Israel — statement
"The movement confirms that operations aimed at destroying the enemy's strongholds will be significantly intensified," the militants said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Read more
US White House believes DPRK missile launch fuels regional tensions
Washington called upon other countries to condemn North Korea’s actions
Read more
Xi-Putin meeting seen as key moment of BRICS Summit — top diplomat
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed to the importance of the new cooperation agreements reached by the two heads of state in Kazan
Read more
South Korean defense minister supports sending military experts to Ukraine
In his opinion, dispatching observers and analysts to the zone of the Ukraine conflict is an obvious task for the military
Read more
Ukrainian army chief briefs US commander on difficult frontline situation
Alexander Syrsky asked General Christopher Cavoli to increase defense assistance for the Ukrainian army, citing Russia's equipment and troop superiority
Read more
Israeli attack did no damage to Iranian missile production — top defense official
According to Aziz Nasirzadeh, Israel's attempt to damage Iran's defensive and offensive potential was unsuccessful
Read more
Almost 40 drones shot down over Russia in past day
11 drones were destroyed later in the day
Read more
US Army Ranger among mercenaries eliminated in Bryansk Region — expert
One of the destroyed mercenaries was linked with the 75th Ranger Regiment, which is a deep reconnaissance unit specializing mainly in staging acts of sabotage behind enemy lines and destroying military infrastructure facilities and airfields, Alexander Stepanov noted
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry releases video of Bulava missile launch
The launch was carried out from the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about unification of Russia’s sports swimming federations
Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev announced on October 1 his support for the initiative to unify the country’s federations of water sports
Read more