MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces launched an attack on Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov using kamikaze drones, according to a statement from the municipal administration via Telegram, citing preliminary information.

TASS has compiled key facts regarding the incident.

Details of the Berdyansk attack

- Ukrainian forces attacked the port of Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region earlier this morning with what are believed to be kamikaze drones.

- Air defenses have been activated in response to the attack.

- All emergency services are currently engaged at the scene.

- Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects, and Support for Veterans, stated that the attack involved at least six drones.

- Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported that the assailants used munitions heavily packed with explosives during the assault.

- Following the attack, operations at kindergartens and social establishments in the city have been suspended. Balitsky confirmed that there were no students present in schools, as they are currently on vacation.

- According to Balitsky, three individuals have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Further attacks on Russian regions

- Russian air defenses shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the Defense Ministry.

- Among these, eight drones were intercepted over the Rostov Region, five over the Kursk Region, three over the Volgograd Region, and two over the Bryansk Region. Additionally, one drone was shot down over Belgorod, one over Voronezh, and one over the waters of the Black Sea.