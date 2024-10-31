Finland charges Russia’s Torden of war crimes in Ukraine — media

HELSINKI, October 31. /TASS/. The Finnish Prosecutor's Office has charged a Russian citizen, Voislav Torden, with war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine in 2014, Finland's national public broadcaster Yle reported.

According to the report, Deputy Prosecutor General Jukka Rappe brought charges against Torden for "aggravated war crimes and four counts of war crimes."

The arrest warrant states that the alleged crimes occurred between 2014 and 2015. Torden was detained by Finnish border guards on July 20, 2023. Formerly known as Yan Petrovsky, he is a citizen of Russia and is included on the sanctions lists of the European Union and the US Department of the Treasury. Ukraine is seeking his extradition based on accusations of crimes allegedly committed in Donbass. Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Finland informed TASS that its diplomats were closely monitoring the situation and were prepared to continue advocating for Torden's rights.