MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian forces in the special military operation zone are advancing along the entire engagement line, as Ukrainian troops and mercenaries from NATO countries leave their positions and suffer huge losses, said Iranian political scientist and security expert Ruhollah Modabber.

Ukrainian forces are "suffering numerous defeats and experiencing an unimaginable shortage of ammunition and personnel," he told TASS.

"Russia's success in the special military operation is obvious. It is confirmed by the advance of Russian forces along the entire engagement line. It is absolutely clear that the fascist and neo-Nazi NATO front has been defeated," the analyst said. "The main goal of the special military operation in Ukraine is to destroy the organized terrorist group that was created by the Kiev regime in coordination with the United States and NATO."

"The West and its supporters are suffering significant damage from the advance of Russian troops in the special military operation zone, so the increasing anti-Russian propaganda by US and UK agents again shows that Russia was able to ensure stability in the world and break NATO's fascist front," the analyst went on to say.

On October 29, Ukrainian Colonel-General Dmitry Marchenko said that the Ukrainian front collapsed under the onslaught of Russian forces due to personnel fatigue and a shortage of reserves.