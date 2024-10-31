China urges US to recognize serious consequences of weapons supplies to Taiwan

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. The United States must understand that supplying weapons to Taiwan will have extremely serious consequences, Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang stated at a briefing.

"The Taiwan issue is the most critical among China’s core interests; it represents the first red line in China-US relations that must not be crossed," he said, addressing reports of a potential $2 bln arms sale package for the island. "China urges the United States to fully comprehend the serious consequences of supplying weapons to Taiwan and what may occur if provocations continue," the spokesperson added.

According to Zhang, "the US is exploiting Taiwan to bolster its own defense industry."

Earlier, the US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced that the Department of State had approved an arms package for Taiwan valued at nearly $2 bln, which would include the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and radar systems.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949, when the remaining Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), retreated to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. However, Beijing regards Taiwan as one of its provinces.

Washington severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, establishing ties with China. While recognizing the One China policy, the US continues to engage with the Taipei administration and supply weapons to the island. According to estimates from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US has provided over $70 bln in military assistance to Taiwan in recent years.