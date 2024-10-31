Confrontational politics on way out, global shift toward diplomacy clear — Lavrov

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. More and more countries are realizing the merits of diplomacy over conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin during the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"The discussions that will take place today, like last year, are very beneficial and indicative of the fact that many countries, the number of which is growing, are realizing more and more the importance of abandoning confrontation and trying to come to agreements, pursuing a balance of interests. This is inevitable. Meanwhile, the politicians who do not want to understand this, do not want to acknowledge the facts, their time is coming to an end, and it will come to a close rather quickly," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Vulin, in turn, noted that "the era of the unipolar world is over." "The BRICS Summit in Kazan illustrated this," he emphasized.