MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The defenses of Ukraine's armed forces have been crumbling across the frontline because Kiev doesn't have any reserve troops to bring into the fray and fight off Russian units, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, told Channel One.

"Certain victories in the Kupyansk area are due to defenses crumbling in all sectors; the enemy just can’t summon reinforcements. There is nowhere to get them from. We see how the forced mobilization in the Kharkov and other regions is taking place - this is because their reserves have run out," Ganchev said.

He added that it is too early to talk about the Ukrainian army’s complete exhaustion - the adversary still has forces and means, while militants and Western mercenaries, armored hardware included, are still being dispatched to the Kharkov Region, even with active fighting going on in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region.