Range of North Korea-launched missile may exceed 15,000 kilometers — Japanese cabinet

TOKYO, October 31. /TASS/. The range of the intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Thursday may exceed 15,000 kilometers if launched on a regular trajectory and given the weight of the warhead, Japanese Cabinet Secretary General Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"Based on the information received so far, the range could exceed 15,000 kilometers depending on the weight of the warhead," he said at a press conference.

Hayashi reiterated Tokyo's position that North Korea's missile launches "threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region and the entire world community."

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, the North Korean launched missile was on the flight for record 86 minutes and climbed to the highest altitude of more than 7,000 kilometers in that time. It crossed a distance of 1,000 kilometers and fell about 200 kilometers west of the Japanese island of Okushiri near Hokkaido outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese authorities are currently analyzing the data, including whether the missile was of a new kind.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized at the test site that the republic would not reverse the course of strengthening its nuclear armed forces.