BERDYANSK, October 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces did not accomplish their goals in the attack on the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told reporters.

"The enemy didn’t accomplish its goals when shelling Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port. Minor damage to auxiliary structures that are involved in the organization of the port’s operation," he said.

On Thursday morning, the Ukrainian forces attacked Berdyansk with 10 unmanned aerial vehicles. The targets included the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port, a flower store and a single-family home.