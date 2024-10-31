Lavrov labels Zelensky's 'victory plan' as lunatic and unhelpful for peace in Europe

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace plan lunatic, adding that it does not bring peace in Europe closer, nor do his other dead-end formulas.

"Recently, the [Ukrainian] parliament banned the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Let me remind you in this regard that Article One of the UN Charter requires respect for human rights, regardless of race, sex, language, or religion. But the West turns a blind eye to this flagrant violation of the Charter by the Russophobic, racist regime in Kiev, continuing to promote the dead-end, I would even say dumb peace formula of Zelensky, who calls for Russia’s surrender. Then, a few weeks ago, this individual released an equally lunatic 'victory plan.' Of course, neither the formula, nor the plan, nor fantasies about the membership of Kiev-controlled Ukraine in NATO or the EU will bring peace in Europe closer," the minister said at the plenary session of the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

According to Lavrov, stability in this part of the Eurasian continent is achievable only if "long-term, reliable security guarantees" are provided. "For example, as outlined in our initiatives of December 2021, which were rejected by the West," the foreign minister continued. "NATO is no longer sufficient, given the war it has unleashed against Russia through the illegal authorities in Kiev. The entire OSCE area is inadequate as well. Now, the US and its allies are attempting to turn all of Eurasia into an arena of geopolitical confrontation. The alliance has acknowledged that threats also arise from the Asia-Pacific region, including the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait," he added.

Lavrov stated that NATO is determined to assert its military dominance not only in Europe but also in eastern Eurasia. "NATO is infiltrating this region under the banner of Indo-Pacific strategies, eroding inclusive mechanisms," he concluded.