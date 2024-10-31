Russian Skvorets drone takes out expensive Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. A Russian Skvorets FPV drone has destroyed a $450,000 Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle in the Kherson Region, the All-Russia People's Front (ONF) told TASS, providing footage.

"Our troops had the Canadian Senator armored vehicle in their sights. It was hit by a Russian Skvorets [FPV drone] from a distance of more than 15 kilometers," it said.

The ONF specified that the drone is equipped with a PG-7VL hollow charge anti-tank grenade that is very effective against modern armored targets, enemy fortifications and manpower inside brick and reinforced concrete buildings, and earthen shelters. "And it produces good results. As a matter of fact, one of these Canadian-made armored vehicles costs about $450,000," the public organization added. It also recalled that in total the Ukrainian armed forces have more than 1,000 armored vehicles from Canada in their disposal.