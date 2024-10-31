South Korea, US to hold drills in response to DPRK missile launch

SEOUL, October 31. /TASS/. The US and South Korean militaries will hold drills in response to a presumed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"The defense chiefs of South Korea and the US agreed to demonstrate the alliance's determination for a response by strongly carrying out various measures, such as combined drills involving the deployment of US strategic assets," the JCS said.

The presumed ICBM launch took place at 1:10 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (10:10 p.m. Wednesady GMT). The missile was fired on a lofted trajectory and covered the distance of some 1,000 km. Seoul has not yet disclosed the information on the altitude of the flight.

It was DPRK’s 12th missile launch this year. The latest ICBM test took place in December 2023, when the DPRK military fired a Hwasong-18 three-stage solid-fuel ICBM.