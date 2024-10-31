Death toll from gas blast in Russia’s Cherkessk rises to two — emergency official

CHERKESSK, October 31. /TASS/. The death toll from a gas blast that rocked a five-story apartment building in Russia’s North Caucasus city of Cherkessk earlier this morning has risen to two, a regional emergency official told TASS.

"Another person was killed in the incident in an apartment building on Lobodina Street," the official said.

Earlier reports said one person was killed.

Meanwhile, the number of those injured in the incident has climbed to nine, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s office in the Karachay-Circassian Republic said in a statement, citing preliminary information.

Four people have been hospitalized, Rashid Temrezon, the republic’s head, wrote on Telegram.

A criminal probe has been launched, according to regional prosecutors.

Around 50 people have been evacuated from the building, with as many as 67 people and 22 pieces of special equipment taking part in the relief effort, the authorities said.