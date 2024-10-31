Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon kill 19 — TV

DUBAI, October 31. /TASS/. Israel carried out more airstrikes on eastern Lebanon on Thursday, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the strikes targeted two towns in the Baalbek historic area in the Beqaa Valley, killing at least 19 people, including eight women.

The Israeli army said earlier that the country’s air force had struck the Hezbollah organization’s command and control centers in the Baalbek and Nabatieh areas. According to an army statement, "prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including by issuing advanced warnings via different platforms to the civilian population in the area."

The IDF claims that "Hezbollah systematically abuses civilian infrastructure and areas throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians."