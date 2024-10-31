Kiev regime attacks port of Berdyansk, presumably using kamikaze drones — city authorities

MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have attacked the port of Berdyansk, using kamikaze drones, the municipal administration said in a statement via Telegram, citing preliminary information.

"This morning, the criminal Kiev regime conducted a terrorist attack on the city’s port, using what is believed to be kamikaze drones. Air defenses have been activated. All emergency services are working at the scene," the statement reads.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the Civic Chamber Commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for the veterans, said the attack involved at least six drones. "According to preliminary information, the Nazi attack targeted the sea port," he wrote on Telegram.

Kindergartens, schools and other social establishments will suspend services on Thursday amid continued attempts on the part of Ukrainian militants to attack the city’s residential areas and infrastructure facilities, the authorities said in an address to Berdyansk residents.