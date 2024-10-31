Top Russian diplomat to attend Eurasian security conference in Minsk

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security, to be held in the Belarusian capital Minsk on October 31 and November 1.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told reporters that in his remarks at the forum’s plenary session, Lavrov will touch upon issues of implementing an initiative, advanced by the President of the Russian Federation, on forging a system of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. He will also set forth Russian assessments of the current situation in the sphere of overall Eurasian security, she said.

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus said the event is expected to bring together representatives of the political, expert and analytical community from about 30 countries. Among the participants are Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergey Lebedev and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh. Besides, delegates from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as from OSCE and Eurasian countries were also invited. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who participated in the event last year, confirmed receiving an invitation to the conference.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the aim of the conference "is to have a frank and inclusive discussion on the prospects for Eurasian security in the context of the existing world order crisis, chronic military and political contradictions between key global players and the almost complete lack of communication between them."

The first high-level international conference, headlined ‘Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World,’ was held in the Belarusian capital on October 26-27, 2023. The event brought together delegates from around 30 countries, as well as CIS, SCO and CSTO bodies to discuss ways to resolve the current global and regional security crisis.