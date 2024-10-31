Ukraine, Russia should begin peace talks without preconditions — Belarusian president

MINSK, October 31. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia must agree to negotiate without preliminary conditions, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated at the 2nd International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk.

"I have always maintained that no conflict is solely the fault of one side. When two parties are involved, both share some responsibility. However, the current issue is not about assigning blame; we will address that later. What matters now is to begin resolving the problem at the negotiation table," he emphasized.

Lukashenko noted that once peace talks commence, it may be possible to achieve a ceasefire under certain conditions and subsequently withdraw troops from the front lines. "Anything can happen, but the key is that lives will be spared! We can discuss the reasons for the conflict later," the Belarusian president stressed.

He also emphasized that his country must participate in the discussions aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis. "For us, it is a matter of ensuring our own security," he stressed.