MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have liberated a 20-kilometer-long strip of land in the south Donetsk area, Vladimir Rogov, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, told TASS.

"Some achievements have been made in the south Donets area. We recently talked about Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka, and now, the strip of land between them, where the enemy had a foothold, has been seized. It’s over 20 kilometers," he said.

Rogov pointed out that Ukrainian forces were quickly leaving their positions. "This was achieved in under 24 hours. Enemy troops are fleeing to the north as if they were participating in the Olympics or a competition of runners," he added.