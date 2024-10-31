MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The situation remains tense for Ukrainian troops at the frontline near Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), according to a report from Ukraine’s General Staff on Thursday.

"The situation in the Pokrovsk direction continues to be tense," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

Sergey Dobryak, the head of the Kiev-controlled Pokrovsk Military Administration, announced on October 30 that the town would be sealed off from entry and exit to various neighborhoods and streets, urging residents to evacuate more actively.

However, following reports of a potential full blockade of the town by Ukrainian media, he clarified his statement, indicating that only specific districts where fortifications are being constructed would be sealed off. Dobryak also noted that 80% of the town's critical infrastructure has been destroyed.

Krasnoarmeisk serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region. Former Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk, who is designated as a terrorist and extremist by Russia, previously stated that losing the town would be a significant blow to Ukraine.