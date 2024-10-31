Over 4,300 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. More than 4,300 people entered the Syrian territory from Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 4,358 people from Lebanon crossed the Syrian Arab Republic’s border via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar and Jdaidet Yabous," he said.

In a separate development, the Russian reconciliation center carried out five humanitarian missions in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Idlib and Tartus, distributing 980 sets of food weighting almost over 9.7 metric tons in total.