Russia fully open for business cooperation with other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that Moscow is open for business cooperation and offers favorable conditions for companies.

"Russia is as open as possible for mutually beneficial business cooperation. We are creating comfortable, competitive global working conditions for domestic and foreign businesses, as well as for attracting investments and technologies from abroad. We cooperate with you in the first place, of course," the president told the participants of the BRICS Business Forum.

Putin is confident that "the major efforts should be focused on developing and strengthening platforms that ensure economic growth." He specified that he was talking about "technological solutions, financial and investment mechanisms, and logistics issues."

"The realization of the BRICS potential, based on its large population and robust resource base, will bring maximum benefit to our countries, businesses and all our citizens," the Russian leader stressed.

Putin specified that the results of the BRICS Business Forum will be presented at next week's summit in Kazan.