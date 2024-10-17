Russian cabinet to allocate $179.7 mln for subsidized loans to agribusiness — PM

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian government will allocate about 17.5 bln rubles ($179.7 mln) more to support subsidized loans to processors and producers of vegetable growing and animal breeding products, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The government will also help our agribusiness dealing with production and processing of vegetable growing and animal breeding products. We will allocate about 17.5 bln rubles more to support subsidized lending," Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

This will make it possible for at least 24,000 borrowers to receive subsidies and to improve financial stability of the domestic agricultural sector, he added.