Inokhodets strike drone eliminates Ukrainian armored vehicle in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Force eliminated a Ukrainian armored combat vehicle using an Inokhodets (Orion) drone in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Ministry also published video footage of the Ukrainian vehicle being destroyed by the drone.

"Servicemen of a Battlegroup North reconnaissance unit detected Ukrainian vehicles in the border area of the Kursk Region via a drone. The target was followed and, after the vehicle stopped in the forest, a decision was made to carry out a precision strike. As a result of the precision strike from an ‘Inokhodets’ UAV, the Ukrainian armored combat vehicle was eliminated together with its crew. Video surveillance registered a direct hit and combustion of the Ukrainian armored vehicle," the ministry said.