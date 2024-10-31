Reporter injured during attempt to interview British diplomats at Vnukovo Airport

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The police look into an assault on a reporter from the Moscow Region, who attempted to interview British diplomats arriving in Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry press office told TASS.

According to the ministry, a 23-year-old female freelance reporter working for a news website contacted the police asking to take measures against an unidentified person, who caused her physical and moral harm at the Vnukovo Airport. She stated that she was making photos and taking videos as a part of her editorial task and attempted to interview British diplomats, who arrived in Moscow. It was then that an unknown man, who was meeting the delegation - presumably, an embassy employee - shoved her, causing her to lose balance.

The Ministry noted that if the claim is deemed valid, a procedural decision will be made despite the potential status and immunity of the perpetrator. The ministry intends to act in accordance with the Russian law, seeking to restore justice and to achieve inevitable punishment regardless of the perpetrators’ citizenship.