Serbia gives up purchase of S-400 systems over threat of US sanctions

Vucic earlier attended the Slavic Shield-2019 Russian-Serbian drills where he personally examined S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and a battery of Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers. After examining the S-400s, the Serbian leader said that one day Serbia would be able to buy these systems but currently the country lacked 500 million euros for their purchase. At the same time, Vucic said Serbia was ready to accept S-400s from Russia as a gift.

BELGRADE, November 6. /TASS/. Serbia does not intend to purchase Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with the RTS national television on Wednesday.

The US was quick to respond to Vucic’s statement. US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer warned in an interview with the Macedonian television during his visit to Skopje that the purchase of S-400 systems from Russia would entail US sanctions against Belgrade.

The Serbian leader’s reaction shows that Serbia perceives the US warning seriously.

"What I have seen is an impressive weapon. We have no intention to purchase [the S-400 system] because we have no money to pay for it, considering the construction of motorways and numerous projects. You know, when you have such a weapon, no one would attack you. Neither US nor any other pilots fly where S-400s are operational: Israeli pilots do not fly either over Turkey or Syria, except for the Golan Heights. We have aviation, which the strongest than ever before. We will be strengthening the air defense with Pantsyr systems and other things, which are not on the sanctions list," he said.

The Vecernje novosti newspaper earlier reported that the Serbian authorities were considering buying S-400 surface-to-air missile systems on long-term credit. The paper also said that 14 Serbian planes simulated a notional enemy during the drills. All of them were notionally shot down within less than three minutes by an S-400 system that fired 26 missiles. The paper also said that a group of Serbian officers had alreadyundergone training in Russia to learn to operate S-400 systems.

Slavic Shield drills

The Slavic Shield-2019 Russian-Serbian drills ran for the first time and consisted of two stages. The first stage took place in September at the Russian Aerospace Force’s combat training center in the southern Astrakhan Region. It involved the teams of anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical troops of Russia’s Aerospace Force and air defense forces of Serbia’s Air Force and Missile Defense. Russia’s S-400, Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile systems, radars and other military hardware were involved in the drills.

During the second stage on the territory of Serbia, Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems were deployed for the first time outside Russia’s borders. The joint maneuvers also involved the teams of Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers of Russia’s Aerospace Force, and Neva-M1T and Kub-M surface-to-air missile systems of Serbia’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces.

The Slavic Shield-2019 exercise practiced the issues of inter-operability of air defense troops from both countries.

The Serbian Defense Ministry earlier announced that such air defense drills would be held on a regular basis.

S-400 and Pantsyr-S air defense systems

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.