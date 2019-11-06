Russia to deliver Pantsir-S missile systems to Serbia in next few months

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia will deliver Pantsir-S missile systems in the next few months in accordance with the signed contract, Rosoboronexport's head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on Wednesday.

"[Missile systems] are being assembled, and [Serbian specialists] are being trained. Everything goes according to plan, there are no delays. Training will be completed soon, and the Russian side will start deliveries. The contract will be fulfilled in the next few months," Mikheyev said.

On October 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade had purchased Russia's Pantsir-S missile systems.