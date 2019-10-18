Pantsir air defense systems repel enemy missile attack in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 18. /TASS/. The crews of Pantsir air defense systems searched for and destroyed a notional enemy’s cruise missiles along with repelling an attack by an adversary subversive force during drills in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the Black Sea Fleet’s drills in Crimea, the teams of Pantsir anti-aircraft missile/gun systems practiced assignments to detect, track and destroy a notional enemy’s cruise missiles. The parameters of the cruise missiles’ flight were set and complicated electronically to check the efficiency of the operation of Pantsir combat crews," the press office said in a statement.

In order to recreate a real combat environment, the notional enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance group attacked the Pantsir missile systems’ positioning area. The troops repelled the subversive force’s attack and "notionally eliminated all the designated targets, employing the systems’ versatile capabilities and combined missile/gun armament," the statement says.

Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun systems operational in the Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District are on combat duty at the military bases of the Black Sea Fleet’s land troops stationed in Crimea and on the Caucasian coast, the Fleet’s press office added.

The Pantsir-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsir mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30-mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.