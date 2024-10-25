Using Russian assets will have consequences for global financial system — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The use of Russian financial assets will have deep systemic consequences for the international monetary and financial system, the Russian Finance Ministry said.

"The use of Russian financial assets will have profound systemic consequences for the international monetary and financial system. The US dollar is increasingly being used as a weapon to remind the world of the risks associated with transactions in the American currency. Naturally, developing countries will look for other currencies to conduct transactions and store reserves," Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier that Russia is ready to use revenues from assets of foreign individuals as a response measure to the actions of the West. According to him, such decisions are already being implemented.

Earlier it was reported that the $50 bln loan that the Group of Seven (G7) countries will provide to Ukraine will be jointly financed by the G7 members. At the same time, it will be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.