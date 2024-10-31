Polyus produces first ton of gold from Sukhoi Log goldfield ore

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Polyus produced the first metric ton of gold from ore of the Sukhoi Log goldfield, the Russian goldminer said on its official Telegram channel.

"We started pilot development of the field this year, produced the first bullion in September, and the first metric tons in recent days," the company said.

"While exploration and engineering of the plant and construction of associated infrastructure continues here, mined ore is processed at Verninskaya gold extraction plant. We upgraded a number of its sections as well as purchased more than thirty new trucks and built a road to haul ore from the open pit," Polyus said.

The first metric ton coming from Sukhoi Log is a project milestone, the company said. "This field is the largest in Russia and one of the most promising worldwide. Reserves of the Sukhoi Log under an international classification are above 1,350 metric tons of gold," Polyus added.