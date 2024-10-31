US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) registered 13 violations of Syria’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past day, 10 violations of the Syrian Arab Republic’s airspace regulations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighter jets (five times) and three F-16 fighter jets," Ignasyuk said.

In the reported period, the center also registered three violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition. The incidents were related to drone flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.