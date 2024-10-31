Russian ministry suggests Turkmenistan join agreement on duty-free trade in services

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry suggests that Turkmenistan join the agreement on duty-free trade in services in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Deputy Minister Dmitry Volvach said following the meeting of co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen commission on economic cooperation.

"Trade between Russia and Turkmenistan increased by 47.9% in eight months of 2024 year-on-year. From Russia supplies of agriculture products, metals and articles made therefrom, while from Turkmenistan supplies of textile goods, food products and agricultural raw materials increased," he said.

For maintaining high rates of mutual trade turnover growth, it has been suggested that the Turkmen side join the agreement on duty-free trade in services in the CIS.