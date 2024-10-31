Retailer Fix Price reduces Q3 profit by 19.4% to $61.72 mln

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Net profit of Russian retailer Fix Price, which is developing a chain of low fixed price stores, under IFRS in the Q3 decreased by 19.4% year-on-year to 6.001 bln rubles ($61.72 mln), the company said in a statement.

The company's EBITDA decreased by 11.7% to 12.278 bln rubles ($126.32 mln) rubles. The retailer's revenues increased by 5.7% to RUB 78.799 bln rubles ($810.68 mln). The EBITDA margin in July-September was 15.6% compared to 18.7% in the same period in 2023.

Over the nine-month period, Fix Price's net profit decreased by 44.3% to 15.101 bln rubles ($155.36 mln). EBITDA decreased by 7.1% to 34.823 bln rubles ($358.25 mln), revenues increased by 8.1% to 227.19 bln rubles ($2.33 bln). EBITDA margin was 15.3% compared to 17.8% in January-September 2023.