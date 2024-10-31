Georgia’s CEC receives more than 1,100 complaints over parliamentary elections

TBILISI, October 31. /TASS/. Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) recorded 1,170 complaints on the day of parliamentary elections, CEC representative Giorgi Santuriani said at a news briefing.

"This year, 1,170 complaints were filed in total over the 2024 parliamentary elections," he said.

The spokesman also noted that the number of complaints has decreased compared to the previous election period. According to him, 2,014 complaints were filed during the 2020 parliamentary elections and 1,840 - during the 2021 municipal elections. Currently, the complaints are being reviewed by regional election commissions. The deadline for their decisions is November 3, then the complaints will be considered directly by the CEC.

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, employing the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party got 53.93% of the vote. As the winner it has the right to form the government on its own. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: Coalition for Change had 11%, Unity-National Movement — 10.16%, Strong Georgia — 8.8%, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.76%.

All opposition parties that have entered parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections, and so does Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili. According to her, the Central Election Commission data is rigged and in reality the opposition received more votes than the Georgian Dream party and therefore has the majority of seats in parliament.