Hungary’s Orban expects Trump to reach agreement with Russia if he wins US elections

VIENNA, October 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his hope that Donald Trump would be able to have successful negotiations with Russia on Ukraine, if he wins the upcoming US presidential election.

"Trump will understand Russia and will achieve necessary agreements, I think so and I hope so," he said during a panel discussion, organized by Weltwoche in Vienna.

According to the prime minister, the Republicans are not interested in sending billions of dollars as aid for Ukraine. He believes that the United States will be able to negotiate with Russia "without moralizing," because both countries speak "the language of power." Europe may find itself on the sidelines in this case, he warned.