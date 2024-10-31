Low-skilled migrants should come to Russia for work period only — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Low-skilled migrants should arrive in Russia only for the work period, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting on the state migration policy.

"Low-qualification workers <…> should come to us here only for their labor period," Medvedev said. This "predetermines the need for relevant term contracts, patents and organized hiring," he noted.

"All the conditions should be formed for compatriots, high-skilled specialists coming to our country," the official stressed.